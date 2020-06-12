CURWENSVILLE — In hopes of saving money, Curwensville Area School Board approved a resolution authorizing the refinancing of bonds.
Jamie Doyle, managing Director for PFM Financial Advisors LLC, Harrisburg, told directors at Thursday’s board meeting she believes the district stands to gain by looking for a lower interest rate on the $8,675,000 principal owed on that series,
“Interest rates are currently at just about all-time lows,” Doyle said.
She reported her belief the district could save at least $50,000 and possibly more by refinancing a portion of the existing debt associated with general obligation bonds taken out for a renovation project.
Doyle said there would be no change to the length of the loan that would be paid off Sept. 1, 2030.
Directors unanimously approved a resolution authorizing school district administration to work with PFM, bond Counsel Dinsmore & Shohl LLP and the district’s solicitor on refunding the district’s general obligation bonds from 2015.
Doyle said both a bank loan and bond issue would be explored to determine which would provide lowest rates and the most savings to the district.
“The best economic answer for the school district is what I will ultimately be recommending,” Doyle told the board.
At a special board meeting on July 23, directors are expected to approve a parameters resolution which would allow PFM to issue the bonds, granted certain parameters are met, and enter the market with the bonds when it is most advantageous for the school district.
The resolution would establish the maximum principal amount, interest rate, maximum final maturity and minimum net savings. The settlement would not be before Aug. 31.