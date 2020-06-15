CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board adopted the 2020-21 budget of $18.6 million with no tax increase at Thursday’s meeting. The millage rate will remain at 86.7606.
The spending plan expects next year’s revenue at $16,864,461 and expenses of $18,613,095, leaving a deficit of $1,748,634 that will be balanced with a withdrawal from the district’s reserve fund.
The breakdown of the revenue includes $4,320,193 from local sources; $12,185,490 in state stipends including basic education, special education and transportation; and $358,778 in federal funds.
Expenses include $7,913,805 for general student instruction including salaries, benefits, services and supplies; $2,322,371 for special needs students instruction including salaries, benefits, services and supplies; $981,139 for vocational education; and $131,474 for other instructional programs.
Support services for students total $458,858; support services instructional staff, $733,062; support staff administration, $1,120,833; support services pupil health, $257,119.30; and support services business, $413,964.
Maintenance and operation of the plant totals $1,421,325; student transportation, $739,800; student activities, $458,770; community services, $2,000; facilities acquisition, construction and improvement, $77,740; and other expenses and financing$1,580,834.
In a matter related to the budget, the board also approved a resolution accepting state funds from gaming totaling $352,121 that will be shared by 2,198 eligible homesteads and farmsteads giving each a property tax reduction of $161.