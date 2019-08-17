CURWENSVILLE — A locally well-known administrator will be assisting in the management of Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School, beginning in the 2019-20 school year.
At Thursday’s Curwensville Area School Board’s combined work session and business meeting, directors unanimously approved hiring Matthew T. Kephart to serve as assistant high school principal.
Kephart will be paid an annual salary of $79,000, prorated for the coming year.
Currently serving as principal at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, Kephart has held the position for approximately one year. He came to CCCTC from Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School where he taught social studies and English and was the adviser for the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society.
According to previously published information, Kephart is a graduate of Boston College and Clarion University where he earned his secondary teaching certificate. He completed his master of education degree at St. Francis University in 2016.
District Superintendent Ron Matchock said, at this point, he is unsure of Kephart’s start date at Curwensville.
“He will start at Curwensville as soon as a transition can be worked out with the CCCTC,” Matchock explained.
Kephart is assuming the position held by Chris Marsh, who transferred to the elementary principal position, effective July 15. Marsh replaced Ken Veihdeffer, whose resignation was accepted by the board at a special meeting July 11. Veihdeffer left Curwensville to accept an elementary principal job with the Clearfield Area School District.