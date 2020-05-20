CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School had set a deadline of Monday, May 18 to make a determination concerning the status of its senior class graduation ceremony.
At Monday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Ron Matchock told directors, “We have held off as long as we could. We thought we could have an outdoor graduation but we are not permitted to do so under the yellow phase.”
Matchock said the district has no choice, it must comply with Gov. Tom Wolf’s directive to limit gatherings to less than 25 persons as part of Clearfield County’s second phase of emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home order.
He said class of 2020’s graduation ceremony will be held June 5 in the new elementary school parking lot along Beech Street. Sixty-two seniors will participate.
Students will wait in their cars with their families. The cars will be spread out throughout the parking lot so that social distancing can be observed.
The ceremony will be broadcast and available on an FM radio station so that everyone attending is able to hear.
“We feel this is the closest thing we can do under the guidelines,” Matchock said, adding, “We are going to try to make it as special as we can.”
He said students were notified of the plans on Monday. Principal Bill Hayward said in the event the yellow phase restrictions are lifted the district will be ready to revise its plans and host a ceremony at Riverside Stadium.
“If something happens and we can have it at the stadium we will be prepared to move to that,” he explained.