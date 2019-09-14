CURWENSVILLE — Newly elected school board members are now required to complete training. In 2017, legislators adopted Act 55 of 2017 which requires newly elected school board directors or charter school trustees, appointed as of July 1, 2018, to complete four-hour training programs during their first year in office.
The training is intended to enhance skills and knowledge necessary for individuals to serve successfully on boards, according to information on the state Department of Education’s website.
At Thursday’s Curwensville Area School Board meeting, Superintendent Ronald Matchock spoke about the required training noting one of the subjects to be covered by new board members is trauma.
“We have a lot more kids in the school system who have been exposed to trauma and as a board we have to find ways to address that and deal with it,” Matchock said.
He provided a description of trauma as an “exceptional experience in which powerful and dangerous events overwhelm a person’s capacity to cope.” Adverse childhood experiences such as parental divorce, death of a loved one, physical or sexual abuse, parental incarceration, witnessing domestic violence, homelessness or bullying can make a significant impact on how a child develops, he said.
“Students who are exposed to trauma or toxic stress are more likely to struggle with academic success,” he explained, adding, “Trauma is prevalent and educators have to be prepared to support students who have experienced it, often without knowing who the students are or what they have experienced.”
“Students need a safe and predictable environment to be able to thrive and learn. A trauma sensitive environment is a classroom, nook or location in a school in which every student is healthy, safe engaged, supported and challenged,” Matchock said.