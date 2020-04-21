CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District has provided a breakdown of its 2020-21 proposed budget approved by the school board at Thursday’s meeting.
The budget expects income of $16,991,914. The breakdown is 28.4 percent from local sources or $4,832,968. The amount comes from taxes, both current and delinquent; interest on investments; revenue from district activities; receipts from local education agencies; and refunds and other miscellaneous revenue.
State stipends total 69.4 percent or $11,800,168. Federal funds come in at 2.1 percent of $358,778.
The tally for all operating costs is $18,392,475 leaving a deficit of $1,400,561.
Budget estimations include a tax increase of more than 2.9 mills however directors unanimously indicated at Thursday’s meeting they do not support a tax increase because of the current economic climate created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The budget will be balanced using a withdrawal from the district’s fund balance.
The breakdown of expenditures includes: instruction regular programs, $7,925.381; instruction special programs, $2,202,886; vocational education, $918,285; other instructional programs, $173,738; support services for students, $394,758; and support services instructional staff,$658,382.
Support services for administration, $1,092,824; support services student health, $218,328; support services business department, $385,492; operation of the plant and services, $1,375,258; and student transportation services, $751,800.
Student activities, $489,397; community services, $5,000; facilities, acquisition, construction and improvement, $160,874.
In related matters, the board approved advertising for a first grade teacher. Elementary Principal Chris Marsh said the current kindergarten class has 96 students and the upcoming kindergarten class is also expected to be just under 90 students. Marsh said it is important to keep classroom sizes small especially during a students’ most formative years, grades kindergarten through third. “We want to keep class sizes as low as we can keep it at the most impactful time,” Marsh said.
The board also approved advertising for a technology/science, technology, engineering and mathematics instructor to teach students in grades kindergarten through six
The board discussed moving the elementary physical education instruction to teach Jr./Sr. high school girl’s physical education — a position left vacant by the resignation for the purpose of retirement from current instructor Wendy Witherow and to combine elementary physical education and swimming classes and have them be taught by the remaining elementary physical education instructor.
Several things noted by Superintendent Ron Matchock at the board’s finance committee meeting Thursday include the district received a $50,000 grant through the efforts of state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. Those funds will be used to purchase Go Math books for grades kindergarten through eight at a cost of $22,557, student social-emotional learning curriculum, $4,161; and calculators, $12,192.