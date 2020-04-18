CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board approved the district’s tentative 2020-21 budget at Thursday’s meeting.
Although the $18 million-plus spending plan contains the inflation index tax increase calculated by the state Department of Education and approved by the board at its December meeting, directors indicated in a unofficial poll — taken during the meeting — none of them support increasing taxes given the current uncertain economic situation locally and across the state.
The 3.4 percent index would have equated to an increase of just over 2.9 mills. Board President MaryAnn Rafferty said in a response to a question from one of the directors that the board cannot later add a projected tax increase if it does not do so when it approves the tentative budget. She said board is not required to adopt the proposed tax increase. It may be reduced or eliminated depending on directors’ wishes.
The proposed budget anticipates income of $16,991,914 and expenses of $18,392,475. Currently there is a $1,400,561 deficit but as the board moves closer to the spending plan’s final adoption, currently planned for its June 11 meeting, information will be finalized.
Superintendent Ron Matchock said the district plans for the “worst case scenario” when numbers are calculated for the budget.
He said current projections anticipate all funding promised for the current school year will continue and funding anticipated for the 2020-21 year will remain for the most part as was predicted.
“Budgets for 2021-22 and moving forward remain an unprecedented state of uncertainty,” Matchock said.
Matchock said he recommends, “The board continue with its budget items as planned knowing that nothing is excessive and that all of the items included in the budget are needed and prudent to taking care of the students the district is trusted to educate.”
He said directors have been mindful and frugal in the board’s spending in prior years and have built a reserve that can carry the district through the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.
“We will take a hit or a reduction to the budgetary reserve by not raising taxes now but the school board has placed the district in a position that it is able to handle this type of an emergency without cutting essential items or furloughing needed staff. We have saved for the hard times. Not all school districts are in that position,” Matchock said.