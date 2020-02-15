CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board approved a number of items relating to sports at Thursday’s combined work session and monthly business meeting.
The motions approved include:
1. Hiring Madison Meyers as the head girl’s soccer coach for a three-year term, effective with the 2020-21 school year.
2. Approving assistant coaches and volunteer coaches for spring sports for the 2019-20 school year. They include, baseball, assistant coaches, Derek Dixon, Isaac Graham and Mike Sutika, and volunteer coaches, Chris McCracken, Steven Dimmick, Zac McClure and Adam Mullins; and softball, assistant coaches, Jason Butler, Nicole Rowles, Shannon Siple and Stephanie Fegert, and volunteer coaches, Nathan Booher, Jason Luzier, Erick Johnston, Jeff McCartney, Tess Bloom, Bryan Warren and Sidney Rowles.
3. Authorizing Adam Wiser as the life guard/pool supervisor.
4. Approving an elementary wrestling tournament on Sunday, March 1. According to a letter from the Curwensville Mat Club, the tournament, originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18, had to be canceled because of inclement weather.
“This tournament is the only opportunity for the vast majority of elementary wrestlers to showcase the skills they have worked to develop all year and have the experience of actually competing; building confidence and having a positive experience within a tournament setting is crucial to students and the future of the program. Additionally it is one of the largest fundraisers of the Mat Club,” the letter stated.
The communication also noted the tournament brings 100 to 300 wrestlers for a full-day event and requires the support of the school district, parents and junior high and varsity wrestlers so the makeup date must be coordinated to accommodate a majority of schedules.
“We have scoured the calendar to avoid using a Sunday, however with the junior high and varsity wrestling schedules combined with the elementary state qualifiers, there is not a Saturday available prior to the end of the season,” the club wrote.