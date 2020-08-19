CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board is hoping to save the taxpayers more money.
At a special meeting July 23, directors approved securing a bank loan at a lower interest rate to pay off a series of bonds taken out in 2015 for renovation work. That action to secure a lower interest rate will result in a $271,000 net savings.
Directors hope to repeat the measure with action taken at Monday’s meeting. Board members authorized the school district’s administration to work with PMF Financial Advisors LLC as a financial advisor, Dinsmore & Shohl LLP as bond counsel and the district’s solicitor to secure information about both a bank loan and a bond issue to pay off the 2016 bond series to determine which could provide the district with the most savings.
The board set a minimum net savings of $50,000 however at Thursday’s meeting, PFM Managing Director Jamie Doyle told the board she believes, given the currently low interest rates the windfall could be even higher.
“This is the district’s second refinancing option. It would be similar to the one it took advantage of earlier this year. There are currently low, low interest rates and that is great news when you are taking about refinancing,” Doyle told directors Thursday.
She said the new loan or bond series would not add any length to the life of the loan that is currently set to expire Sept. 30, 2031. She said the bulk of the savings would be during the first year of the new refinancing option.
Doyle said based on the results of the request for proposals, she expects to make a recommendation to the board at its September meeting concerning what she believes would be its best option. Directors will consider action on her recommendation at the board’s Oct. 15 meeting.
The board also approved working with PFM, Dinsmore & Shohl and its solicitor on securing information about a bank loan or bond series for $800,000. If the board approves, the funds would be used pay for the renovation to the field house and the new restrooms at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium.
Although the district has saved enough in its reserve, Doyle told them Thursday it would be prudent to look at all options for financing the cost given the cost to borrow may be lower than the interest the district is receiving on its reserve.
She said, “This is a very opportune time.”
District Superintendent Ron Matchock said at Monday’s meeting, the action to request proposals for a capital project funding package does not commit the board to taking action on the information it receives.