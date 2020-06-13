CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board approved a number of items dealing with personnel at Thursday’s combine work session and business meeting. They include the following:
- Directors accepted the resignation of high school special education Instructor William Jason Bowman effective at the close of the 2019-20 school year.
- The board hired Lauren Marshall as a high school special education instructor effective at the start of the 2020-21 school year. She will receive a Step 3 salary and benefits package.
- Directors approved Justin Marshall as assistant varsity football coach, Randy Marshall as assistant junior varsity football coach and Jared Bakaysa as junior high head football coach. All three positions become effective at the start of the 2020-21 school year.
The board approved assistant and volunteer coaches for the fall 2020-21 sports season. They are: football, assistant varsity coach Chris Folmar, head junior varsity coach Luke Grata and assistant junior high coach; and volunteers, Scott Irwin, Caleb Bloom, Austin Jacobson, Kyle Billings, Joe Bennett and Brad Stubbs. Volleyball, assistant varsity coach Autumn Dempsey and head junior high coach Brian Dimmick; and volunteers, Stephanie Vicary and Stephanie Errigo. Girls basketball, assistant varsity coach James Hoyt, head junior high coach Tess Bloom and assistant junior high coach Taylor Bumbarger; and volunteers, Heather Olson, Alex Olson and Madison Olson.