CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board approved personnel matters at Thursday’s combined work session and business meeting:
1. The board accepted the resignation of board Secretary Donna McGary, effective Friday, Aug. 23, and part-time special education classroom aide Nicole Unch, effective immediately.
2. The board hired Vickie L. Bunnell as cafeteria manager, effective Monday, Aug. 19. She will be paid an annual salary of $40,000 prorated for July 1 through June 30, 2020.
3. The board appointed Debra Sloppy as board secretary, effective Friday, Aug. 23, at an annual salary of $2,600.
4. The board approved changing the status of Colleen Deluccia from administrative office secretary under the current support staff contract to purchasing/Pennsylvania Information Management System clerk under the the district’s Act 93 compensation agreement, effective Thursday, Aug. 22. She will receive an annual salary of $30,766.
5.The board authorized eliminating the business office clerical position from the district’s contract with the Curwensville Educational Support Professionals Association, retroactive to July 1.
6. The board approved new rates for substitutes, effective for the 2019-20 school year. Substitute teachers will be paid a rate of $100 per day for the first 20 days and $110 beginning on the 21st day, non-consecutive and non-retroactive days. Support staff will be paid $10 per hours.