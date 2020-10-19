CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board approved a number of items dealing with district personnel at its recent meeting.
Directors authorized an annual salary increase for Cafeteria Manager Vickie Bunnell to $46,500 as part of her Act 93 employee contract. She previously received $41,200 per year.
The board accepted the resignation of classroom Aide Stacey Dixon, effective Sept. 21.
Directors hired Thomas Welder as a full-time custodian effective on receipt of his clearances and related paperwork, Legend Bruner as a technology aide substitute, retroactive to Sept. 29 and Eva McKee, Joshua Croyle and Isaac Rothrock as custodial substitutes.
The board approved Dean Swatsworth as head varsity wrestling coach for a three-year term, effective with the current school year. They also approved assistant coaches and volunteers for winter sports, effective with the district’s receipt of clearances and related paperwork. They are: boy’s basketball assistant coaches, Eric Johnson, varsity; Eric Duriancik, junior high; and Jared Bakaysa, junior high; and volunteer, Eric Wassil.
Wrestling assistant coaches are: John Sutika Jr, varsity; Chris McCracken, junior high, Ryan Aughenbaugh, junior high; and volunteers, Steve Keller, Sam Bressler, Chris Folmar, Gary Gressendorf and Cory Bailor.