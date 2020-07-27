CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District will be realizing a hefty savings by taking out a loan to pay off its 2015 bond series.
At Thursday’s special meeting, Jamie Doyle, Managing Director for PFM Financial Advisors LLC, Harrisburg, reported the firm had explored both a bank loan and a new bond issue to pay off debt associated with those bonds that the district is repaying at a higher interest rate. The bank loan had a lower interest rate, she explained.
Doyle told directors the district would gain $271,000 in net savings — $89,000 in the first year — by paying off those bonds with a loan with a low interest rate from Webster Public Finance Corporation.
“Interest rates are hovering around an all-time low,” Doyle said. She said the loan has an interest rate of 1.6841 percent.
In June, Doyle told the board she believed the district could realize a significant savings at a minimum of $50,000 by refinancing a portion of its existing debt borrowed for a renovation project. She said the new financing would only reduce the interest rate and the length of the loan would still be through Sept. 1, 2030.
Directors approved a resolution authorizing the incurring off non-electorial debt to refund the 2015 general obligation bonds. The resolution would establish the maximum principal amount, interest rate, maximum final maturity and minimum net savings. The settlement would not be before Aug. 31.
Doyle also told directors she would be returning next month to discuss refinancing a 2016 issuance of bonds next month.