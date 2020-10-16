CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board approved financing a series of bonds taken out in 2016 and securing a loan to finance renovations at the field house and building of a new restroom at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium.
Because the interest is much lower, the school district will receive a substantial savings by refinancing debt associated with a 2016 bond series that provided the school district with funds for a renovation project.
PFM Financial Advisors LLC Managing Director Jamie Doyle told directors at Thursday’s meeting, she recommended a loan package from Trust Bank headquartered in South Carolina. The bank submitted a loan package with a fixed interest rate of 1.7 percent both to pay off the bond series and to borrow money to pay for the improvements at the stadium.
Doyle said, “Long-term interest rates are hovering at near all-time lows. I am very pleased because the rate is only .25 percent higher than what we received for the bond refinancing earlier this year. That is better than our prediction.”
With the new loan, the total net savings to the school district will be $142,412 over the length of the loan that will be paid off Sept. 30, 2031. The district will see a $29,000 reduction in the amount of its repayment on the loan in the current year and the bulk of the savings, $109,000, in the 2021-22 school year.
“The district will receive a couple of hundred dollars savings in the remaining years of the loan,” Doyle said.
The district will close on the loan on Dec. 2. Directors approved a resolution authorizing the incurring off non-electorial debt to refund the 2015 general obligation bonds. The resolution would establish the maximum principal amount, interest rate, maximum final maturity and minimum net savings.
Also included in the motion was borrowing $800,000 for the upgrade to the field house and the new restroom project at Evanko Stadium.
Not all directors supported the action. Gary Witherow voted no. He inquired about the total cost for the loan for the stadium work.
“It’s going to cost the district more than $150,000 to borrow $800,000 over the life of the loan,” he stated, adding, “The cost is now closer to $1 million.”
Superintendent Ron Matchock said the district had intended to withdraw money from its capital reserve to pay for the cost of the stadium upgrade.
“Then COVID-19 hit and these low interest rates,” Matchock said. He said the district examined its recent rates for investments and most were above 2 percent. While that rate has decreased somewhat, Business Manager Paul Carr told the board, he hopes within five years those rates for investments would be back at more than 2 percent for each.
The district hopes its rate of return will be be higher because of borrowing funds at the low rate and investing money it would have spent from the capital reserve at a higher rate.
“We may make more by borrowing,” Matchock said, adding, “We lean slightly towards the likelihood that we will make money.”