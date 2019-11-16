CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board authorized amending the student handbook to create an additional level of offenses.
At Thursday’s board meeting, High school Principal Bill Hayward told the board an incident of a physical attack on a staff member that occurred in an outside-of-district placement facility that prompted him to reconsider whether aggravated assault was sufficiently covered by district policies.
“They handled the situation through their own policies and legal involvement,” Hayward said. “We are satisfied with that side, however in reviewing our own district policies on assault of staff, we felt it was not adequately covered as a level 3 offense. I believe expulsion must be a potential consequence for this type of incident.”
Hayward said an offense of aggravated assault is currently defined in the student handbook as an attempt to cause, intentionally or knowingly causing bodily injury to a teaching staff member, school board member, other employees or any student attending an institute licensed by the state Department of Education or parochial school while acting in the scope of employment or because of an employment relationship to the school.
Hayward told the board, “We are proposing shifting this offense from a level 3 offense to a level 4 offense. It is our belief that expulsion should be a possible outcome for aggravated assault of a student or staff member.”
The handbook currently states level three offenses require immediate administrative intervention and may be referred to proper law enforcement agencies if circumstances warrant.
The new level 4 are for “acts that pose a direct threat to the safety of others in the school, which are intentionally in defiance of established school policies, or otherwise require a law enforcement referral. Level 4 offenses are so serious that they always require immediate removal of a student from school, intervention of law enforcement authorities and/or action by the board of directors.”
Examples of level 4 offenses include — but are not limited to: assault or battery on a student or staff member; the sale, use or possession of alcoholic beverages, drugs or look-a-likes on school property or buses, school functions or other school function vehicles; terroristic threats’ violations of the district’s weapon’s policy; arson, setting a fire on school property or discharging fireworks and explosives; repeat level 2 or level 3 offenses; and committing any act punishable under the state’s Crime Code.
Consequences options for Level 4 offenses include: 10-day suspension, restitution in appropriate circumstances, law enforcement referrals, placement into an alternative education program or expulsion.
District Superintendent Ron Matchock told the board aggravated assault was something that was not previously addressed in the student’s handbook. “The instance at the other school made us think if that had happened here, we needed to have stiffer options on the table.”