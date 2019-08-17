CURWENSVILLE — Good mental health is critical to students’ success in both school and life in general.
Curwensville Area School Board approved a contract with a DuBois-based counseling service at Thursday’s combined work session and business meeting that will allow students to receive mental health services during the school day.
The board unanimously approved a contract with Anchored in Hope Counseling Services LLC. According to information on its website, Anchored in Hope Counseling Services, LLC was established in 2018 with a commitment and mission to offer the highest quality mental health counseling services to assist clients in developing skills to live their best life. Its counselors use effective evidence-based clinical treatments along with a caring, compassionate and non-judgmental therapeutic alliance to address clients’ needs and concerns.
Superintendent Ron Matchock said Anchored in Hope Counseling Service LLC will be beneficial to Curwensville students and families in offering mental health services to students during the school day. It also serves students who otherwise might not qualify for this type of service under their insurance. The school district’s current in-house partnership with Brookville Behavioral Health is a similar mental health service and is extremely helpful to the students and families it serves, but sometimes insurance limitations prevent students from qualifying.
By providing mental health services during the school day, the district is finding more students are getting assistance, including those who might not be reached if the service was dependent on after-school hours and transportation provided by parents and guardians.