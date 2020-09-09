CURWENSVILLE — There was unpleasant news about grant funding for members of the Curwensville Municipal Authority.
Members on Tuesday heard its grant applications were not selected for funding. Andy Glitzer of CET Engineering, Huntingdon, reported its grant requests were not accepted to receive funding from the commonwealth’s Financing Agency.
The two funding applications were submitted to the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s H2O PA program and the small water and sewer grant.
If the requests had been successful, the H2O funds would have be used for the second phase of work to upgrade the wastewater collection line system. The authority plans are to replace 14,750 linear feet of lines located in short sections in the Windy Hill area and Cooper Road and a stream crossing near North American Refractories Co., along state Route 879 however the bulk of the work to be done will be in the South Side area of the borough.
The authority hoped to utilize funding from the small sewer and water grant to update an alarm system, purchase equipment and replace doors and windows at the system’s control building.
Glitzer said he is not certain why the applications were denied, although he told authority members its projects have received H2O funding previously.
“We will now be looking at pure (Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority) funding for these projects,” he told authority members.
Glitzer told members he would like to meet about other possibilities for funding the second phase of upgrading the wastewater lines before the authority commits to a PENNVEST funding request.
In a related matter, because its request for small sewer and water grant funding was denied, the authority approved the purchase of a new wastewater sampler system from Teledyne ISCO at a cost of $7,982.