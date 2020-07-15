CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Municipal Authority is waiting for word on several grant applications.
Engineer Andy Glitzer of CET Engineering, Huntingdon, reported on Tuesday that the authority has two applications up for consideration by the commonwealth’s financing system. He said although applications were due earlier this year, their consideration has been delayed because the agency was off for a time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two funding requests are for the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s H2O PA program and the small water and sewer grant.
If the applications are successful, the H2O funds will be used for the second phase of work to upgrade the wastewater collection line system. Plans are to replace 14,750 linear feet of lines located in short sections in the Windy Hill area and Cooper Road and a stream crossing near North American Refractories Co., along state Route 879 however the bulk of the work to be done will be in the South Side area of the borough.
If the authority’s application is approved, the funds from the small sewer and water grant will be used to update an alarm system, purchase equipment and replace doors and windows at the system’s control building.
Glitzer said he was told, decisions on the applications are expected to made at DCED’s September meeting.
“So we are still in a holding pattern as we wait to see what funding may come through.”