CURWENSVILLE — The search continues for funding for the next phase of Curwensville Municipal Authority’s project to upgrade its wastewater collection system in Curwensville.
At Tuesday’s meeting, members heard a status report from Engineer Andy Glitzer of CET Engineering, Huntingdon.
“The project is on hold while we are searching for funding opportunities for the project design and engineering,” Glitzer said.
Glitzer said the firm is looking for funds that will kick off the project to replace 14,750 linear feet of collection lines. The bulk of the work will be done in the South Side area of the borough but lines located in sections of Windy Hill and Cooper Road would also be upgraded along with a stream crossing near North American Refractories Co., along state Route 879.
The authority also hoped to update the alarm system, purchase equipment and replace doors and windows at the control building at the wastewater system’s treatment plant by using grant funding.
Last year the authority submitted applications for funding to the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s H2O PA and the small water and sewer grant programs. Neither application was awarded funding.
Glitzer said when the authority is ready a request for funding can be submitted to the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority however that funding has its drawbacks.
“We could do PENNVEST but the authority would have to pay up front (and then be reimbursed for its costs). There is also no guarantee the authority would receive funding,” Glitzer said.