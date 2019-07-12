CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Municipal Authority heard the second phase of a project to rehabilitate wastewater collection lines and manholes is close to finished.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Project Engineer Josh Yohe of GHD Engineering, Huntingdon, the authority’s engineer, told authority members, work “is pretty much completed at this point. The sewer mains, manholes and laterals are all connected and running.”
He said project costs should come in around totals projected.
“Overall the project is on track to come in around $240,000.” He said costs for the laterals were more expensive than originally estimated because more feet of PVC pipe had to be used for the transition of the PVC pipe to the terra cotta lines.
Money was also saved by abandoning rather than repairing a manhole that was originally slated to be rehabilitated. Yohe said there will not be any change to the overall efficiency of the work that was done and the authority’s cleaning equipment has plenty of reach if they need to get to a line.
Yohe said there are some pavement repairs that remain and he thought that work could begin as soon as Friday.
“The project will wind down with a pavement restoration. I estimate it will take one day to complete the paving. There’s not much to do,” Yohe said.
Members approved authority employees serving as inspectors for the paving repairs rather than GHD employees which will also result in a costs savings to the authority.
In May, the authority accepted a proposal from C&R Directional Boring to rehabilitate the lines and manholes on State Street.The authority plans to pay for the bulk of the project with a Community Development Block Grant approved by the Clearfield County Commissioners in 2017.
The commissioners authorized $195,559 to fund the wastewater main line rehabilitation and manhole replacement work. A portion of the funds, $42,900 will be used for program administration, according to a previously published report.
The goal of the work is to reduce the amount of storm water inflow and infiltration into Curwensville Municipal Authority’s wastewater collection lines and treatment system.