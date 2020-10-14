CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Municipal Authority approved advising a handful of Irwin Hill customers who have not replaced their laterals that their time to do so is running out.
Authority members on Tuesday heard a report from Office Manager April Smith that the deadline given to customers who need to change their connections to the wastewater collection line has passed.
She estimated there are approximately three customers who have yet to take any action. Customers were notified in March they had until June 30 to advise the authority of plans to replace their lateral lines or to have the work done. Smith said those three customers have not responded to letters sent by the authority’s solicitor. She inquired whether the authority wanted her to send another reminder letter or if it wanted to do the work and place a lien on the customer’s properties.
“Do we have any recourse?” Member Craig Witherow asked. “It is not fair to the people on fixed income who had the work done.”
Solicitor Shiann McGovern said the authority has two options to reclaim the funds the authority would spend to do the individual lateral replacements. She said the authority can file a lawsuit either with the district magisterial court or the court of common pleas, depending on the amount of the cost, or it can file a lien on the properties.
Authority members approved having McGovern send a letter advising customers the work will be done and liens will be filed against their properties if they fail to reimburse the authority. Because of expected inclement weather, the work is expected to be advertised for proposals in March with bids awarded at the authority’s April meeting.
In June 2007, Curwensville Borough Council adopted an ordinance requiring all of the authority’s customers replace their laterals, most of which are made of clay pipe, to a type of plastic pipe, specified by the authority.
The borough enacted the measure because it was under a mandate from the state Department of Environmental Protection to reduce the inflow and infiltration of surface water into the wastewater collection and treatment system.