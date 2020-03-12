CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Municipal Authority members who have not replaced their laterals have been notified.
Recently the authority approved giving a small group of customers in the Irwin Hill section of Curwensville Borough until June 30 to change the lateral lines at their homes. The laterals connect homes to the main wastewater lines.
In June 2007, Curwensville Borough Council adopted an ordinance requiring all of the authority’s customers replace their laterals, most of which are made of clay pipe, to a type of plastic pipe, specified by the authority.
The borough enacted the measure because it was under a mandate from the state Department of Environmental Protection to reduce the inflow and infiltration of surface water into the wastewater collection and treatment system.
At Tuesday’s authority meeting, Solicitor Shiann McGovern of the Cummings Law Firm told members her office mailed out nine letters.
“All customers should have their letters by this point. They were mailed out March 3. None have been returned as of yet,” she said.
Customers who don’t replace their lateral lines on their own will have the lines replaced by a contractor chosen by the authority at their expense.
Replacement line work must be inspected by an agent of the authority before they are backfilled to ensure the work has been done properly, members said at previous meetings.