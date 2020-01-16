CURWENSVILLE — Time is up for Curwensville Municipal Authority customers who have not yet replaced their lateral lines.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Solicitor Shiann McGovern of the Cummings Law Firm told authority members she had completed a draft letter to be reviewed and approved by the authority at its February meeting. The letter explains to customers they will have until June 30 to replace their lines.
At previous authority meetings, members have heard there are less than 10 customers who have yet to replace the lines connecting their homes to main wastewater collection lines in the Irwin Hill section of the borough.
In June 2007, Curwensville Borough Council adopted an ordinance requiring all of the authority’s customers replace their laterals, most of which are made of clay pipe, to plastic pipe specified by the authority.
The borough enacted the measure because it was under a mandate from the state Department of Environmental Protection to reduce the inflow and infiltration of surface water into the wastewater collection and treatment system.
Members said customers who do not have their lateral lines replaced by the date will have those lines replaced by a contractor of the authority at the customer’s expense.
“The cost will be considerably higher,” McGovern said.
Plant operator Dave Clark said customers who have their lateral lines replaced must have the work inspected by an agent of the authority before they backfill.
“They should call the (authority’s) office and we will send an inspector to make sure the work is done properly,” Clark said.
Chairman Rick Carfley also reported the authority has a list of available contractors who can replace lateral lines in the event customers need assistance finding a contractor.