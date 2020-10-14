CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Municipal Authority on Tuesday approved replacement of a section of collection line that has caused recent problems.
After hearing a list of five options ranging from doing nothing aside from a repair made in late summer to replacing the entire line from Josh Yohe, representing CET Engineering Services of Huntingdon, members authorized seeking quotes to replace a 355-foot section of line with PVC pipe. The section of the cast-iron line stretches from the forced main line to the manhole near the intersection of Park and Susquehanna avenues in Curwensville.
Yohe said the authority would also need to secure permits from DEP and from the state Department of Transportation since Susquehanna Avenue is a state road.
The state Department of Environmental Protection has requested the authority develop a corrective action plan to address the future of the line that broke in two places in August. The ruptures were repaired but DEP requested the line be inspected for possible additional remediation.
Yohe said the section replacement would satisfy DEP.
“(Replacing the section of line) is the best option for cost effectiveness and it addresses the immediate concern,” he explained.
He suggested the authority make the line replacement soon and address replacing the line and the manhole in the coming years when it is able to secure funding for the work.
Plant Operator Dave Clark said he would have quotes to share with members at the Nov. 10 meeting.