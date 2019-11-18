CURWENSVILLE — A World War II veteran received the diploma his service in the greatest conflict prevented him from obtaining.
At Thursday’s Curwensville Area School Board’s combined work session and business meeting, Hepburnia resident Jim Hand, 94, received a high school diploma from the Curwensville Area School District and a mortarboard presented by board President MaryAnn Rafferty.
Hand was recommended to receive a diploma by high school Instructor Jennifer Tubbs. Tubbs has Hand visit her classes periodically to report his first-hand experiences as a gunner for the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Suwannee. Tubbs nominated Hand to receive a diploma.
“He was telling me he had quit school at 17 to fight in the war and he never graduated. I saw a story on the news about a veteran that did a similar thing and his school gave him a diploma. I thought Mr. Hand deserved that,” Tubbs explained.
District Superintendent Ron Matchock said although the board previously enacted policy to award diplomas to veterans, Hand’s is the first one given by the district.
“We did this as a small way of honoring veterans and to honor and thank Mr. Hand. He has volunteered so much for our students and is truly an inspiration. He didn’t have the opportunity to get his high school diploma while serving his country during World War II. It is an honor for the school district to recognize him today and award him the diploma he gave up the opportunity to receive at that time,” Matchock said.
Tubbs’ students enjoy hosting Hand and hearing his actual accounts.
“He is a great speaker. He is very humble and tells the students he isn’t a hero, he just wants to tell them about his experiences. The kids love listening to his stories,” Tubbs told directors Thursday.
Hand was born in Curwensville and attended Curwensville Elementary School for grades 1-5. His family moved to Clearfield after that and he attended Clearfield elementary and high schools through the 10th grade.
He told the board, in December 1941, he was playing football with his friends when someone came by and told the young men Pearl Harbor had been bombed. After celebrating his 17th birthday, Hand enlisted for service in July 1942. His mother signed the paperwork giving permission for him to join.
Hand served four years. He related to the board some of the highlights of that period of his life and thanked the board for the diploma.
“I am a Curwensville boy,” Hand said. “I am expressing my appreciation not only for myself but on behalf of all veterans.”
He also thanked the board and district administration for allowing him to speak to the students.