CURWENSVILLE — Although Curwensville Golden Tide’s football team did not play Friday night after the opposing team canceled the remainder of its season, Curwensville Area School Board heard preparations have been made in regard to attendance at upcoming 2020 home sporting events.
During the building and grounds committee report at Thursday’s combined school board business meeting and work session, Member John Evanko stated all senior football players, band members and cheerleaders have received two tickets for each home game. He said the committee is hoping there could be changes to attendance limits for outdoor events that would allow additional players, band members and cheerleaders to receive tickets.
Junior varsity and junior high football and soccer players are receiving four tickets each; however, no tickets have been provided for volleyball because the 25-person limit is met by team members, coaches and those needed to conduct the matches.
Superintendent Ron Matchock said the district is continuing to observe the attendance limits set by state Gov. Tom Wolf for fall sporting events.
“We are currently abiding by our district solicitor’s legal advice to stay under the 25 person limit for indoor events and 250 capacity limits for outdoor events, until something changes. Not all legal counsel for school districts have given the same advice as ours has on abiding by the 25/250 limits until the appeal process is over. It has caused some confusion for parents as it is being handled differently in different school districts,” he said.
Matchock said the district is hopeful attendance restrictions may ease before the conclusion of the 2020 season depending on the outcome of a recent federal court ruling overriding the indoor and outdoor limits imposed by Gov. Wolf.
“The federal court ruling that overruled Gov. Wolfs mandate is under appeal. If the appeal would end, then the district would be able to open up the limits as per the federal ruling.”