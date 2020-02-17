CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board approved a number of items of business at Thursday’s combined work session and monthly business meeting.
They include:
1. Adopting the calendar for the 2020-21 school year. Superintendent Ron Matchock said, as in prior years, the opening day of school, vacation days and in-service days correspond with the calendars of the five sending school districts and the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center.
The first student day will be Thursday, Aug. 27 and the final student day, Thursday, June 3. Graduation will be held Friday, June 4.
Students and staff will not be in school Sept. 7, Labor Day; Nov. 26-Dec. 1, Thanksgiving and deer season; Dec. 24-Jan. 1, Christmas; Feb. 15, winter break; April 1-6, Easter; and May 31, Memorial Day. A one-hour early dismissal will be held on the last day of school prior to the Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter breaks.
Students will be off Oct. 12, Jan. 18, and Feb. 17 for teacher inservice days and Nov. 13 and May 14 for Act 80 staff development days. Students will be dismissed two hours early on Nov. 12 because of parent-teacher conferences.
Days missed for inclement weather will be made up in the order of Dec. 1, June 4, Feb. 12, April 1, April 6, April 5 and days in June, as needed.
2. Approving Instructor Jacob Mandell to attend the American Choral Directors Conference March 5.
3. Accepted the following as paid activity personnel for the current school year as pit musicians for the upcoming musical — Judith Bungo, Brent Register, Cindy Penvose, Kayla Clark, Gary Wilsoncroft, Todd Sproull and Emma Van Allen.
4. Authorized payment of $231,220 to the Dave Roman Excavating, Reynoldsville, for site preparation and construction of the new elementary school parking lot.
5. Canceled the Monday, Feb. 17, business meeting.