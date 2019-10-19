CURWENSVILLE — Highlights from Thursday’s Curwensville Area School Board combined work session and business meeting include:
1. The board approved the resignations for the purpose of retirement for two part-time custodians. David Shaw’s resignation is effective Dec. 20 and James Hoover is Dec. 31.
2. The board hired Matthew Wassil as head boy’s basketball coach for the 2019-20 season; Jason Bowman as assistant junior high boy’s basketball coach for the 2019-20 season; and Stephanie Fegert and Lisa McMonigle as part-time paraprofessionals, effective immediately.
3. The board approved assistant and volunteer coaches for the 2019-20 winter sports season. They are: boy’s basketball, assistants, Eric Johnson and Eric Duriancik, and volunteers, Eric Wassil, Jared Bakaysa and Dan Scatella; wrestling, assistants, Johnny Sutika, Chris McCracken and Ryan Aughenbaugh, and volunteers, Chris Folmar, Steve Keller and Brett McCracken; girl’s basketball, assistants, James Hoyt, Tess Bloom and Taylor Bumbarger, and volunteers, Heather Olson and Alex Olson.
4. The board denied grievance No. 2019-20-001 presented by the Curwensville Area Education Association.
5. The board canceled Monday’s business meeting.
6. The board heard a report from Superintendent Ron Matchock about the status of the new elementary parking lot. Matchock reported there was a delay created by the discovery of an old tank during excavation. The contents of the tank had leaked into the soil surrounding it and the tank was filled with water. The school district is working with the state Department of Environmental Protection to removal and dispose of the tank, its contents and the soil surrounding it. “Once that is done we will move forward with the project. We hope to have the paving done soon and the project completed before winter,” he said.
7. The board also heard Matchock report plans for the district’s share of Safe Schools funding from the state Department of Education include adding to and upgrading the district’s handheld radios and camera system. “They are used daily in troubleshooting issues,” Matchock said.