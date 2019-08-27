CURWENSVILLE –The Curwensville Area Revitalization Entity recently received a $10,000 grant through FHL Bank Pittsburgh’s Blueprint Communities initiative. The program helps local leaders create sustainable and thriving communities.
CARE is a committee of the Curwensville Regional Development Corp, whose mission is to ensure the region, encompassing Curwensville and Grampian boroughs and Bloom, Penn and Pike townships, will be the nature-based recreational hub of Clearfield County, providing access to educational, historical, environmental and tourist experiences.
CARE plans to use the grant to engage area leadership, management and oversight capabilities to support the region’s five-year strategy for comprehensive community revitalization. This includes outreach to the five CARE communities.
CARE received its initial Blueprint designation in 2014-one of seven communities throughout the state chosen to participate in the Blueprint Communities’ intensive training program that gives the communities tools needed to develop a personalized community vision and prioritize and find funding for projects that would bring the vision to fruition. The Blueprint Communities’ program’s premise is to give participants the skills needed to develop and carry out comprehensive programs that would rehabilitate aging communities and improve quality of life for residents.
The Pennsylvania Blueprint Communities initiative and related grants are funded by FHL Bank Pittsburgh and administered through the Pennsylvania Downtown Center to help revitalize Pennsylvania communities. Additional partners include: Curwensville Area School District, Bilgers Rocks Association and Curwensville Lake Authority and Friends of Curwensville Lake.
For additional information, visit www.fhlb-pgh.com/blueprint-communities or www.padowntown.org. FHLBank Pittsburgh provides readily available liquidity, as well as affordable housing and community development opportunities, to member institutions of all sizes in Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.