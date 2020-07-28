CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board approved a contract renewal with the Curwensville Area Education Association at Thursday’s special meeting. The pact is pending approval from the CAEA membership.
Superintendent Ron Matchock said the contract is an early bird with the current contract not set to expire until June 30, 2021.
“Teachers will be working this year under the terms of the current five-year agreement,” Matchock said. The contract was adopted by the school board and the union taking effect on July 1, 2016. Under the current pact, teachers received an annual increase of 2.9 percent for the length of the contract.
Matchock said he could not provide any specifics on the terms of the new working agreement until the teachers vote on it, expected sometime next month, he said.
“I expect them to vote positively,” Matchock said.