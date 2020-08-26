CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Police Department is getting two officers for the same hours of one part-time officer.
At Monday’s combined committees and business meeting, Curwensville Borough Council approved hiring Matthew Mallon and Daniel Farley as patrolmen for the department joining Cpl. Joe Witherite and Patrolman Mark Kelly. Both Mallon and Farley will work 16 hours per week, allowing the department’s coverage to be extended for longer periods of time each day.
Mayor John Adams Jr. reported three applications were received for the part-time 32-hours per week patrolman position. He said he, Witherite and council’s police committee met with each of the candidates. He said it was decided to offer two of the candidates 16 hours each.
“This way we can get more complete coverage for the borough and its residents,” Adams explained.
He said both Mallon and Farley are experienced having both been employed for a time by the Clearfield Borough Police Department — Mallon for 12 years and Farley, 9 years. He said Mallon is now employed as a corrections officer.
“They both are familiar with procedures and will fit in very well,” Adams said.
Council voted unanimously to hire both men.