Curves of Clearfield is celebrating its five year anniversary of offering Piyo Beachbody Live classes at its studio located at 1224 South Second St., Clearfield.
According to Owner Christine Semelsberger, Curves was the first to offer Piyo Beachbody Live classes in the Clearfield area.
Classes are taught by Jill Keller, Denise Gregory, Jessica Bailey and Meredith Reed. Curves is open Mondays through Fridays from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hours Saturdays are 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Curves is closed on Sundays.
Curves has been open since 2004 but has been owned by Semelsberger since 2011. In addition to Piyo Beachbody Live, classes are offered in P90X, INSANITY, Pound, Yoga Flow and Barre. Curves also has three independent contractors including a massage therapist.
Semelsberger said she would be offering upcoming monthly specials as well as classes in new workouts.
No membership is required. additional information call Curves 765-5119.