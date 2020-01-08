CURWENSVILLE — Sara Curulla will continue as president and Harriet Carfley as vice president of Curwensville Borough Council. The two were re-elected, unanimously to their respective positions at Monday’s reorganizational meeting.
Mayor John Adams presided over the meeting until Curulla was elected. He administered the oath of office to new Councilman Keith Simcox and returning Councilman Dave Donahue. The two men were elected to council in the November General Election along with returning council members, Harriet Carfley and Tom Carfley.
Theresa Bracken will continue as the secretary/treasurer. Council appointed the Cummings Law Firm of Clearfield as borough solicitor. Dan Beyer of the EADS Group, Altoona, will remain the borough’s engineer. Eric Elensky of Walter Hopkins & Co. LLP of Clearfield will remain the auditor of the borough’s financial records.
Monthly business meetings will continue to be held on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the municipal building, 900 Susquehanna Ave., Curwensville The dates are Feb. 10, March 9, April, 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12; Nov. 9 and Dec. 14.
Committee meetings will be held on the fourth Monday of each month, also at 6 p.m. The dates are Jan. 27, Feb. 24, March 23, April 27, May 25, June 22, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 23 and Dec. 28. Borough business may be conducted at these meetings, council said Monday.
Committees were not appointed Monday. Curulla said the groups that include finance and personnel, park and recreation, streets, police and fire and code, will be filled at a later day.
“We haven’t settled on these yet,” Curulla explained.