Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw, Jr. announced Clearfield County’s Fugitive of the Week for the week of Sept. 30, 2019.
Shaw identified the fugitive as Cassandra Wallace, 34, of Graham Road, Woodland.
Shaw stated that Wallace is wanted for failure to appear at arraignment court held on Aug. 21, at which time a warrant was issued for her arrest.
On May 29, 2019, Lawrence Township Police filed a criminal complaint charging Wallace with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and driving under suspension, a summary offense.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 26, officers conducted a traffic stop due to a violation of the vehicle code. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers noticed an individual in the back seat attempting to conceal items underneath the passenger seat. At that time, officers made contact with all three individuals including Wallace, who was seated in the front passenger seat.
Subsequently, officers observed a large vacuum sealed bag containing marijuana located within reach of the rear passenger. All individuals were then requested to exit the vehicle. A search of Wallace’s purse uncovered a glass smoking pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue.
On July 31, a preliminary hearing was held and all charges were held to court. On Aug. 21, Wallace failed to appear for arraignment court and a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Anyone with knowledge of Wallace’s location is asked to call Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at (800)-376-4700. All calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by visiting the Clearfield County District Attorney web site at “www.ClearfieldDA.org” and selecting “Report A Crime.”