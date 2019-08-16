Ralph Clayton Best, 57, of Woodland, who is accused of strangling and assaulting a woman, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Best is charged with strangulation, a felony of the second degree; simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree; and harassment, a summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 4, Penn Highlands Clearfield reported they had a female patient with bruises all over her.
State police interviewed the victim who said she was assaulted by Best. She said she and Best had dinner and after dinner he was driving her home when they got into an argument and Best slammed on the brakes causing her to hit her head on the windshield.
Best then drove to his residence along Wood Street in Bradford Township and threw her on the driveway and brought her inside.
Once inside he threw her on the floor and began choking her. The victim told Best of her injuries and asked to be taken to the hospital, but Best allegedly replied, “You just lay there and die.”
Eventually she convinced Best to take her to the hospital. Once admitted, Best fled the scene on foot to avoid apprehension.
Best was located walking the back streets of Clearfield and was arrested.
Best remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail. Best was represented by Joshua Maines of Clearfield; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab.