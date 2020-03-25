A Woodland man who is accused of burglary, assault and theft waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Evan Duane Schenk, 32, is charged with burglary, a felony of the first degree; criminal trespass, felony of the second degree; theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both are misdemeanors of the first degree; strangulation, misdemeanor of the second degree; defiant trespass, and loitering and prowling at night, smisdemeanor of the third degee.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on the evening of March 16, Clearfield Borough Police responded to a residence on Linden Street for a reported burglary. The female victim said at approximately 9 p.m. she was talking with Schenk via Facebook Live video. She said she and Schenk had dated last year but the two are now friends and talk occasionally.
During the conversation, Schenk began to act strangely and was asking who was there with her.
The victim said she then disconnected the video chat.
About 30 minutes later she heard a knock on her back door. When she answered she saw it was Schenk. She said she told him he wasn’t welcome but he forced open the door and came inside.
The two struggled and they fell down the basement steps.
Schenk then pulled on the neck area of her hoodie and took her phone out of her pocket and ran into a crawl space.
The victim said she demanded her phone back or she would scream and call for police. Schenk then exited the crawl space and covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming.
He then told her he would smash her phone if she called the police and left.
The victim then went to her neighbor’s house and used their phone to call the police.
The victim said her phone is a Samsung Galaxy worth $800.
Schenk was arrested on March 19 and placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
Yesterday his bail was reduced to $50,000 unsecured bail.
Schenk was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.