Robert P. Roach, 36, of Woodland was arrested Tuesday afternoon after assaulting a 60-year-old woman in a road rage incident in Lawrence Township.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, at approximately 4:17 p.m. the Lawrence Township Police Department was dispatched to the area of Long John’s Silvers along Daisy Street for a report of harassment.
While en route, Clearfield County Control advised police that a blue Jeep had struck another vehicle and had rolled onto its roof in the restaurant’s parking lot.
The male driver of the Jeep extricated himself from the vehicle and was attacking the female driver of the other vehicle.
County Control told police the male was striking the female victim in the face and he was trying to pull her out of the vehicle and she was screaming for help.
Lawrence Township police arrived on scene at 4:26 p.m. along with Clearfield Borough police and members of the state police.
Lawrence Township Police reported that when they arrived on scene, Roach was being detained by the Clearfield Borough Police and the victim was still inside her vehicle.
Roach was arrested by Lawrence Township Police and placed in a patrol vehicle.
Kovalick then spoke to the victim, who had bruising on her face and she appeared to be in shock over the trauma that had just occured.
She said she didn’t know why her attacker was upset and had attacked her.
She said she was driving when he started following her from the area of Sheetz along state Route 879. She said he began tailgating her and was making rude gestures.
He continued to follow her through the intersection by the Clearfield Mall so she called police and pulled into the Long John Silver’s parking lot to try to find someone to help her.
But he followed her into the parking lot and rammed his vehicle into hers, damaging the driver’s side door, causing his vehicle to flip over onto its roof.
Roach then exited his vehicle and began to yell at her and strike her in the face multiple times with a closed fist.
A nearby witness tried to stop him but was unsucessful.
EMS arrived on scene and evaluated the victim and Roach. Roach had minor cuts and scrapes from his vehicle rolling over.
The victim had multiple cuts and scrapes on her face along with swelling and bruises on her face from being punched.
Police collected witness statements and obtained several videos of the incident from witnesses.
Roach was transported to the Lawrence Township Police Station and placed in a holding cell and was interviewed.
Roach said he was having trouble with his fiancee; and Children, Youth and Family Services had taken his children away.
He said he was headed into town to cash a check and to speak to a lawyer about his issues when he saw a vehicle he thought was being driven by “John T” and his fiancee.
He said he started following the vehicle and when it pulled into the Long John’s Silver’s parking lot, he said he thought they were trying to get away so he floored the gas and rammed the side of the vehicle to keep them from getting away. He said the impact caused his vehicle to flip over and land on its roof.
Roach said he then got out and went to the other vehicle and began screaming for “John T.” He said the female in the vehicle screamed back, “I have no idea who you are.”
Roach said he then began shaking the woman and tried to get her out of the vehicle.
When questioned by police, Roach said he punched the woman in the face approximately eight times
When asked how he knew the victim, he said it was “John T and his fiancee.”
Police asked him if he used drugs and he said he used methamphetamine about five hours prior to the incident.
Police performed field sobriety tests on Roach and it was determined he was under the influence.
Roach was then transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a blood draw and was returned to the police station and placed in a holding cell.
Police observed the video taken from witnesses, which showed Roach strike the victim in the face at least 11 times. He also attempted to pull her through the broken window of her vehicle at least three times.
During the altercation a bystander attempted to stop the attack but was unsuccessful.
Roach can also be heard screaming at the victim to get out of the car and the victim can be heard screaming for help.
At one point Roach is heard screaming for “John T” to get out of the car.
Roach is charged with aggravated assault, felony of the first degree, two counts; aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, felony of the second degree; simple assault, misdemeanor of the second degree; disorderly conduct, misdemeanor of the third degree; DUI, ungraded misdemeanor; and the summary offenses of public drunkenness, reckless driving, careless driving and follow too closely.
He is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in liue of $100,000 monetary bail.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge James Glass.