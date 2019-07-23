A Woodland man accused of not supervising a young child and bringing drugs into the Clearfield County Jail had his parole revoked by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at Revocation Court.
Raymond Matthew Nestlerode, 37, of Woodland — who was on parole — was recently charged with contraband-controlled substance, a second degree felony; endangering the welfare of children, a third degree felony; recklessly endangering another person, a second degree misdemeanor; marijuana-small amount-personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia, both of which are ungraded misdemeanors.
According to a previous article in The Progress, state police responded to a call for a 1-year-old child wandering in the middle of the street without supervision.
When troopers went to the girl’s home, they found Nestlerode disheveled and he had a syringe stuck in his long hair.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 1, Clearfield-based state police responded to Main Street, Bradford Township and discovered a young female child wearing a t-shirt and diaper. She was with an adult woman who said she found the child standing in the middle of the street and was almost struck by a vehicle.
The woman said she knew where the child lived so she took the child to the home and knocked loudly on the door for an extended period of time. However, no one answered and she called the police.
Troopers went to the residence and found an open door. The interior of the residence was extremely messy and looked like a burglary or home invasion occurred.
With the possibility of someone being inside injured, troopers banged on the door and shouted loudly for several minutes. Eventually they heard a low, raspy male voice upstairs.
Troopers identified themselves and told him to come downstairs.
Nestlerode came downstairs looking disoriented. He was wearing pajamas and appeared to have just woken up.
Troopers explained why they were there and asked about his role with the child. He said he was taking care of the girl and he had been upstairs with the her but couldn’t say when he last saw her.
Nestlerode became hostile and argumentative and appeared to lose interest in the child and was instead allegedly insulting and disorderly.
When Nestlerode turned around, troopers could see he had a syringe sticking out of the back of his hair.
Nestlerode was arrested and he was carefully searched due to the possibility of syringes. He was also asked if he had any additional drugs or paraphernalia on him and warned him of the consequences of taking drugs into the jail.
Nestlerode said he didn’t have anything else on him.
Nestlerode was transported to the Clearfield County Jail. Along the way he became increasingly agitated, swore during the entire trip and threatened lawsuits but never asked about his daughter. Upon arrival at the jail, he was searched and a small bag of marijuana was found in his pocket.
Police interviewed the child’s mother, who said Nestlerode was responsible for the girl’s care while she was at work.
Another syringe was also found on him at the jail, according to Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab.
Judge Cherry revoked Nestlerode’s parole and ordered him to serve a minimum of 90 days in the Clearfield County Jail before he can be reconsidered for parole.
Nestlerode is also incarcerated in the CCJ in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail for the new charges.
Nestlerode was represented at the hearing by Cynthia Lose Morgan of the public defender’s office.