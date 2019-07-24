Joseph H. Lansberry, 34, of Woodland, who threatened 20 people with a loaded handgun, was given a lengthy state prison sentence by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at Sentencing Court.
Lansberry pleaded guilty to 20 counts of terroristic threats, misdemeanors of the first degree; eight counts of simple assault, misdemeanors of the second degree and 20 counts of recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanors of the second degree.
However, it was an open plea, meaning the defense and the commonwealth couldn’t agree on a minimum sentence, leaving it up to the presiding judge.
Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. said he disagreed with the six months in jail recommendation made by the probation department.
Shaw said Lansberry put the lives of 20 people in danger and six months isn’t enough for what occurred.
“This was very dangerous,” Shaw said.
Lansberry’s attorney, Brian Manchester of State College, agreed that his client’s actions were wrong but said six months in jail are adequate punishment.
Judge Paul Cherry called Lansberry’s actions “senseless and stupid” and said they are fortunate no one was injured.
Cherry then sentenced Lansberry to serve a total of two to four years in state prison. He was also fined $25 per count of simple assault, $10 per count for each recklessly endangering another person count, and was ordered to complete anger management counseling, abstain from alcohol, controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department, and to not enter any bars/taverns and to have no contact with the victims.
According to the affidavit of probable cause on Sept. 15 at 8:30 p.m. state police responded to 205 Rock Ln., Bradford Township, for a report that Lansberry had come onto his neighbor’s property with a handgun.
Troopers spoke to the victims who said Lansberry came onto the property and fired one shot into the yard. He then continuously pointed the loaded handgun at the victims and said he would bring his handgun back every time he was disturbed by the noise.