Gene Williams Robbins, 39, of Woodland, who was found with explosives and illegal drugs in his vehicle, was sentenced to serve four to nine years in state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman at November’s session of special sentencing court.
According to a previous article in The Progress, on June 18, at 3:45 p.m., Lawrence Township police conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Fullerton Street in Hyde for multiple equipment violations including a burned out brake light and window tint.
Upon making contact with Robbins, officers located two homemade explosive devices in plain view inside the vehicle.
Robbins and his eight-year-old son were removed from the vehicle and Robbins was placed under arrest.
Robbins refused to consent to allow police to search the vehicle so the state police K-9 unit was called in.
Through the course of the investigation, two separate search warrants were executed and officers located and seized the two explosive devices, 90 stamp bags of heroin, a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine, various pills identified as controlled substances that were separately packaged, and one “loaded” syringe.
Robbins pleaded guilty to four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, prohibited offensive weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robbins was represented by attorney Paul Colavecchi of Clearfield.