Dahr L. Dodge, 45, of Woodland, who burned down his uninsured home, accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to state prison Tuesday by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Special Sentencing Court.
Dodge pleaded guilty to failure to control/report dangerous fire, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and was sentenced to serve six months to two years in state prison.
Dodge was also originally charged with arson — a felony of the first degree, but that charge was withdrawn as a part of the plea agreement.
Dodge asked to be sentenced to state prison rather than the Clearfield County Jail because he is disabled and said the state prison system could better accommodate his disabilities, his attorney, Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office, said.
Ammerman said Dodge has suffered from various mental health issues for a long time and ordered a psychological examination be performed on Dodge while he is in state prison.
“I hope they can help him out there,” Ammerman said.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 4 at approximately 6 p.m., fire fighters and emergency personnel were dispatched to 22 Goodrow Ln. in Bradford Township for a structure fire.
The fire department assumed the fire was accidental because the home was uninsured.
However, an investigation by state police Fire Marshal Greg Agosti determined there was a strong indication it was arson.
On March 3, Trooper Derek Southern interviewed Dodge at the Clearfield County Jail where he was incarcerated for another matter, and Dodge admitted to lighting a trash can on fire in the living room of his residence.
He then went outside and waited for the fire department.