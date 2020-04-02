Michael Keith Rose, 29, of Woodland, has been charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI (methamphetamine) in relation to the death of Nathaniel Canfield, 30 of Curwensville.
According to the Clearfield-based state police, Rose was under the influence of methamphetamine when he caused a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 20 that killed Canfield.
According to court documents and previous articles in The Progress, Rose had two prior DUI cases within the last 10 years.
According to the police report, the crash occurred on state Route 729 in Ferguson Township south of Lumber City. Canfield was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado north when a 2012 Dodge Ram driven by Michael Rose, 29, of Woodland, was traveling south. Rose failed to negotiate a right hand turn in the roadway. Rose’s truck hit Canfield’s truck head-on, causing both vehicles to come to a final rest on the roadway.
Canfield’s truck caught fire after impact. According to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder, a “good samaritan” who came upon the crash hooked a chain to the driver’s side door of Canfield’s truck and pulled the door off in an effort to remove Canfield from the wreckage.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, state troopers arrived on scene at 7:08 a.m. and emergency responders were performing life saving measures on Canfield while firefighters extinguished the vehicle fire.
Deputy Coroner Gilbert Stevenson pronounced Canfield dead at the scene.
At 7:15 a.m. police spoke with Rose in the back of an ambulance while at the scene. Rose said he slid on ice causing him to lose control of his vehicle and his vehicle traveled into the oncoming lane of travel, striking Canfield’s vehicle head-on. Rose was then taken from the scene by ambulance.
At 8 a.m. Southern spoke to two witnesses who said they did not see any ice on the roadway.
On Jan. 28, state police received the autopsy report on Canfield, which listed the cause of death as hypoxia (lack of oxygen) due to the flash fire in the vehicle. Retroperitoneal hemorrhage (internal bleeding in the abdomen) due to a motor vehicle crash was listed as a contributing factor.
On Feb. 11, police received the crash reconstruction report which determined Rose was traveling at 56 mph in a 35 mph zone just before the crash.
On Feb. 17, police received Rose’s medical records from UPMC Altoona, which showed Rose had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash.
Rose is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, and aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, which are felonies of the second degree; aggravated assault by vehicle and homicide by vehicle, which are felonies of the third degree; DUI-controlled substance and involuntary manslaughter, which are misdemeanors of the first degree; and several summary traffic offenses including obedience to traffic control devices, failure to keep right, reckless driving and driving at a safe speed.
Rose was arraigned on Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge James Glass and Rose was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. before Glass.
According to court documents, Rose pleaded guilty to DUI-highest rate of alcohol (blood alcohol content 0.16 percent or above) 2nd offense in Wyoming County on Aug. 18, 2014 for an incident that occurred on Jan. 18, 2014 and was sentenced to serve six months to five years in the Wyoming County Jail.
In July of 2010 in Clearfield County, Rose was placed on Accelerated Rehablitative Disposition for a DUI. He had his driver’s license suspended for 90 days and was ordered to perform 90 hours of community service, according to a previous article in The Progress. However, The Progress could not determine the offense date for this incident.
Rose also has another case currently pending against him. On Nov. 17, Rose was pulled over by Officer Zachary Cowan of the Lawrence Township Police Department for traffic violations and having an obstructed license plate and was found to have a loaded handgun in the vehicle. Rose’s firearms license had expired.
He was charged with firearm not to be carried without a license, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and the summary traffic violations of obscured plates, disregard traffic lane and no rear lights.
Bail was set at $25,000 unsecured and he waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Feb. 12.