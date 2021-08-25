Joel Edgar English, 24, of Woodland is facing charges for an alleged DUI crash that resulted in the death of Travis K. Straw, 24, of West Decatur in November.
Two women are also facing felony charges for allegedly attempting to conceal to law enforcement that English was driving the vehicle.
English has been charged with accidents involving death or personal injury — felony of the second degree; involuntary manslaughter and DUI-highest rate of alcohol — misdemeanors of the first degree; and multiple summary traffic offenses including abandoning vehicle on public/private property, failure to report an accident, careless driving-unintentional death, careless driving and reckless driving.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 7, at 1:13 a.m. Clearfield-based state police responded to a fatal crash in the area of McDowell Road in Bradford Township.
Upon arrival, troopers identified Straw as the deceased.
The vehicle involved in the crash was registered to English, but he was not on the scene.
English was later located and taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a blood draw. When questioned, English said he was in the vehicle but was not driving.
He said he and Straw had left the Clearfield Moose and were traveling on McDowell Road when the crash occurred.
Surveillance video from the Moose showed Straw was sitting in the front passenger seat when it left the parking lot.
Police interviewed a male witness on Nov. 7 and Nov. 16 and he said he saw English sitting in the driver’s seat after the crash. He said Jenny Peters, 47, of Philipsburg and Stacey Peters, 45, of West Decatur were also on scene and he saw Jenny Peters help English out of the vehicle.
The witness said he later met Stacey Peters and English at another location away from the crash. English got into the witness’ vehicle, and the witness drove English home.
A state police collision analysis and reconstruction specialist determined English was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Laboratory testing showed English had a blood alcohol content of 0.217 percent, which is above the legal limit of 0.08 percent.
Stacey and Jenny Peters have each been charged with hindering apprehension/prosecution-provide aid, and hindering apprehension/prosecution-provide false information to law enforcement— both are felonies of the third degree, hindering apprehension/prosecution-provide aid and hindering apprehension/prosecution-false information to law enforcement and obstruct the administration of law — misdemeanors of the second degree.
English waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday and he is free on $100,000 unsecured bail. He was represented by attorney Brian Manchester of Bellefonte. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.
Stacey and Jenny English’s preliminary hearings are scheduled for Oct. 6 before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling. Both are free on $50,000 monetary bail. Jenny Peters is represented by attorney Chris Pentz of Clearfield. Stacey Peters is represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield.