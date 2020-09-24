Accused methamphetamine dealer Andrew Paul Seaburn, 35, of Woodland, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris on Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 26, Lawrence Township Police and the Clearfield County Drug Task Force used a confidential informant to purchase crystal methamphetamine from Seaburn on two occasions.
The first was on Feb. 26 when the CI purchased an “eight ball” (one eighth an ounce) of crystal methamphetamine from Seaburn for $150 at Seaburn’s home along Egypt Road in Woodland.
The second was on March 27, when the CI purchased an “eight ball” of crystal methamphetamine from Seaburn for $200 at a location in Clearfield Borough.
On both occasions the CI used a cell phone to contact Seaburn and the CI was under surveillance by Cowan and two undercover agents with the state Attorney General’s Office during the transaction.
The drugs purchased by the CI were sent to the state police Erie Regional Crime Lab, which confirmed it to be crystal methamphetamine.
Seaburn is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, ungraded felony, two counts; criminal use of a communication facility, felony of the third degree, two counts; intentional possession of a controlled substance, two counts, and possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts, which are ungraded misdemeanors.
He is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail. He was not represented by an attorney; the commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.