A Woodland man who broke into a hotel room while under the influence of methamphetamine waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
Anthony E. English, 40, is charged with criminal trespass-break into structure, a felony of the second degree; possession of instrument of crime, misdemeanor of the first degree; obstruct the administration of law, and resisting arrest, misdemeanors of the second degree; disorderly conduct, misdemeanor of the third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia, ungraded misdemeanor; and public drunkenness and similar misconduct, a summary offense.
The charge of burglary, felony of the first degree was withdrawn.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 25, at 8:30 a.m. Lawrence Township Police officers responded to the Economy Inn.
They met with the hotel manager who was with English, and she said English had broken into a hotel room.
English’s information was processed through Clearfield County Control, which determined he had a warrant out for his arrest from the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department.
He was taken into custody and placed in the back of a patrol car.
While en route to the Clearfield County Jail, English attempted to hit his head off the cage in the back seat. He then passed out, so police checked on his well being.
When they tried to check on him, English would stiffen up and flop his body away from the police officers. One of the officers, who is a certified drug recognition expert, determined English was not having a medical emergency and was faking it to get out of going to jail.
However, due to the new policies at the jail, English would have to be medically cleared before he could be incarcerated.
He was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield where English received X-rays, a CT scan, blood work, urinalysis and other tests, and medical staff determined he was faking being comatose and was medically cleared.
His blood tests showed that English had methamphetamine in his system. Medical staff found a glass smoking pipe with residue in English’s coat.
English was taken to CCJ on the warrant and police returned to the Economy Inn where they retrieved video surveillance showing English picking the lock on a room and entering.
The pipe was sent to the state police Erie Crime Lab for analysis.
English is housed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.
He was represented by attorney Daniel Nelson of Philipsburg; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.