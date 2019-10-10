Two women accused of participating in a burglary in Woodward Township near Brisbin waived their rights to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Kristin R. Ricciotti, 43, of Coalport and Harley Dawn Davis, 21, of Madera are each charged with burglary and criminal trespass, both felonies; and theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both misdemeanors of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 2 at approximately 2:43 p.m., Ricciotti was observed at a property on the 200-block of Mease Road in Woodward Township, which is posted with No Trespassing signs. The owner was there checking out the property and observed an open door on the garage. Upon approaching the open door, the owner heard noises from within the garage and a vehicle parked in the brush located behind the garage.
The 73-year-old owner from Houtzdale then contacted Troopers.
Troopers responded and upon arrival, observed Isaac Lee Krause, 18, of Coalport running toward them on Mease Road. Krause was taken into custody.
While taking him into custody, Troopers observed two females running from behind the garage and into the brush in the area where the car was parked. The females, identified at Ricciotti and Davis, were also taken into custody.
A large thermometer was observed inside the vehicle that was used by Krause, Ricciotti and Davis. The item was identified by the property owner as being his and was located inside the garage.
Krause was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. He was also charged in a second case and and was scheduled for two preliminary hearings before Judge James Glass, but his hearings were continued for a week.
In the second case against Krause, he is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and theft from a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors of the first degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 26 at approximately 8 p.m. on Railroad Street in Coalport Borough, a woman went to speak to her grandson, Krause, about his alleged drug use. The woman reported that Krause asked her for money and she refused to give him any.
She told Clearfield-based State Police that Krause became very agitated and related he was going out to her vehicle to damage it and he left the residence. She told police that she followed Krause outside and saw him allegedly close her front passenger door, holding her black and white wallet in his hand, which was had been inside her purse on the front seat of the vehicle. The woman asked Krause for her wallet back, and he allegedly told her that he would not return it to her and fled the scene.
The victim told police that she had $300 in cash in the wallet as well as multiple credit cards and other personal items.
An attempt by PSP to locate Krause had negative results.
He is lodged in Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $26,000 combined cash bail in both cases.
Davis was incarcerated on $25,000 monetary but it was lowered to $25,000 unsecured bail and she was released.
Riccotti was incarcerated on $10,000 monetary bail but it was reduced to $10,000 unsecured bail and she was released.
Davis is represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield, Ricciotti is represented by attorney Daniel Nelson of Philipsburg.