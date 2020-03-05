The mother of an infant who tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine in 2018 waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Melissa Sue Root, 31, of Clearfield is charged with conspiracy-endengering the welfare of a child, a felony of the third degree and conspiracy-recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 24, 2018, Lawrence Township Police were notified that a nine-month old infant girl had tested positive for cocaine while under the care of her parents, Joshua Allen Root, 34, and Melissa Sue Root both of Clearfield.
The child was transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital for treatment.
Several days later, police conducted a search warrant on the Root’s home along Montgomery Run Road. During the search they found numerous stamp bags with residue inside the household and in the shed they found two bags of suspected methamphetamine, scales, and more stamp bags.
Melissa Root is free on $1,000 unsecured bail.
She is represented by attorney Frederick Neiswender of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Trudy Lumadue.
Joshua Allen Root has also been charged with conspiracy-endangering the welfare of children, a felony of the third degree; conspiracy-possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; conspiracy-recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree and conspiracy-possession of a controlled substance, an ungraded misdemeanor.
He had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing last January.