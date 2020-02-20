Amanda Ruth Moore, 35, of Clearfield, who is accused of fighting with police officers and hospital staff and trying to smuggle drugs into the Clearfield County Jail, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 9, Lawrence Township Police received a report of suspicious activity in the area of Hill Street.
The caller said people were going door-to-door in an attempt to review homeowner’s electric bills, claiming they were going to get them discounts on their bills.
Officer Elliott Neeper responded and observed a female holding paperwork who appeared to be soliciting in front of an abandoned mobile home at 101 Spring St.
Neeper exited his vehicle but saw the female had disappeared.
Neeper attempted to locate the female when Sgt. Julie Curry arrived on scene. The two officers located footprints in the snow leading to a crawl space underneath the abandoned residence.
The officers yelled into the crawl space, announcing they were police and ordered her to come out three times.
The officers then entered the trailer and found the female crouched down, hiding under some insulation and a black tarp in the crawl space.
The female was ordered by the police to come out but she refused.
Neeper was able to grab the female and they observed she was reaching inside of her pants with her hands.
She was handcuffed and brought to a police car.
The officers said Moore appeared to be under the influence of drugs because her speech was rapid and they could feel her twitching and flailing as they brought her to the police car.
Once in the car, Moore continued to flail about, forcing police to stop the car twice to have her re-secured in the seat belt.
She was taken to Clearfield County Jail and was asked if she had any drugs or contraband on her, because if she did and did not tell them, it is a felony.
Moore said she didn’t have any contraband on her. A strip search was conducted on Moore and jail staff found a small ziplock bag containing five pills. Moore had an additional item but she refused to surrender it to jail staff.
She was then taken to the Penn Highlands Emergency Room to have the item removed. Once at the hospital, Moore became combative with hospital staff.
A corrections officer then observed a balloon in Moore’s hand but before they could remove it, Moore swallowed the balloon.
She was then returned to the jail.
On Jan. 15, Neeper interviewed Moore at the jail. She said when she encountered police on Jan. 9 she had just “shot up” with methamphetamine and was not in her right state of mind.
She said she panicked and hid underneath the trailer. Moore also said she didn’t understand the seriousness of the contraband charge if she had brought drugs into the jail.
She said she had an “eight ball” (one eighth of an ounce) of methamphetamine and a bag of pills hidden on her person when she was taken to the jail and fought with hospital staff so she could swallow the bag.
She is charged with contraband-controlled substance and possession of contraband-inmate, both of which are felonies of the second degree; resisting arrest, tamper with evidence, obstruct administration of law, all of which are misdemeanors of the second degree; disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree, possession of a controlled substance, an ungraded misdemeanor and the summary charges of harassment and public drunkenness.
Moore is incarcerated in the CCJ in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
She was represented by Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office. Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth.