A New Jersey woman who attempted to smuggle drugs into SCI-Houtzdale, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Zhanee Ladasha Solomon, 26, of Camden, N.J. is charged with contraband-controlled substance, and conspiracy-contraband-controlled substance, both are felonies of the second degree; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony of the third degree; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and conspiracy-possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, both are ungraded felonies; possession of controlled substance and conspiracy-possession of a controlled substance, both of which are ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, starting on Nov. 16, the defendant and inmate Willie Bates, who is the father of Solomon’s child, had a series of phone conversations about Solomon bringing contraband into the jail. The two talked in code in an attempt to mask their intentions.
The jail monitors phone calls to and from inmates and the phone conversations were recorded.
On Dec. 8, Solomon came to SCI-Houtzdale with her young child.
When she entered the building agents with the Department of Corrections made contact with Solomon and had a K-9 scan of her.
The dog alerted to the presence of contraband on the right side of Solomon’s body.
She admitted to having drugs hidden in her clothes and surrendered them to authorities. The drugs appeared to be Suboxone.
She said this wasn’t the first time she smuggled drugs into SCI-Houtzdale for the inmate. The last time he paid her $300 to bring him drugs.
The suspected drugs were sent to the Erie Regional Crime Lab for testing, which showed there was 370 full strips and 32 pieces of film strips of buprenorphine.
Solomon is free on $10,000 unsecured bail.