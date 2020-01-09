Alice Annette Bowman, 55, of Mountville, who is accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into SCI-Houtzdale, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Bowman is charged with contraband-controlled substance, a felony of the second degree; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; conspiracy-contraband-controlled substance, a felony of the second degree; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony of the third degree; conspiracy-possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony; conspiracy-possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy-possession of drug paraphernalia, which are both ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, officials at SCI-Houtzdale obtained information through phone conversations between Bowman and her son, inmate Arnell Miller, that Bowman was going to smuggle contraband into the jail by dropping off the contraband in a Skittles bag near the secured fence by the dumpsters at the jail on Oct. 24.
On Oct. 24 at 2:10 p.m. agents with the state Department of Corrections observed Bowman’s vehicle turn onto a restricted road outside of SCI-Houtzdale.
Agents stopped the vehicle. Bowman was driving the vehicle, Bowman’s daughter was in the front passenger seat and Bowman’s grandson was in the back seat.
When agents asked about the contraband, Bowman gave them a Skittles bag that was in the pocket of her hoodie.
Inside the Skittles bag was Suboxone wrapped in cellophane and 15 pills of oxycodone hydrochloride.
Bowman is free on $25,000 unsecured bail.
She was represented by Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren Mikesell.